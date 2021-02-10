Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $5.34. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 90,837 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.