Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 5,000 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,943,184.52.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.52.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

