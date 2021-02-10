Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 36156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

