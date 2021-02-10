Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 36156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.
The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.
Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
