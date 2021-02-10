Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

