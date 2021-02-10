Luminex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 710 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Separately, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

