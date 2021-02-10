LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

