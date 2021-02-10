Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 17th

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 15,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Locust Walk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.

