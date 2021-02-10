LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0275 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $7,652.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00090747 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002483 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

