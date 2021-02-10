Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $14.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 55,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,303. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Livent by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

