Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

