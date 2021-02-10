Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $568.49 million, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

