Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 6,105,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,751,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

LPCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.