Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €255.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been given a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €211.60 ($248.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is €212.29 and its 200 day moving average is €208.19.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

