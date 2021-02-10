Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $255.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.