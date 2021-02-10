Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $255.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day moving average of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.