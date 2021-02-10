Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

