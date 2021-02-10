LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.01. 1,571,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 666,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm has a market cap of $448.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.