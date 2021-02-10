Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $19.37 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00281635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00105076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00088363 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00199882 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,012 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

