Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

