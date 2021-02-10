LGL Partners LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

ITM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,338. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

