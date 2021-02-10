LGL Partners LLC Has $513,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.