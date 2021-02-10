LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of ($2.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LG Display.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSE:LPL opened at $10.36 on Friday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.