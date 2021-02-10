Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Raised to Hold at Commerzbank

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LNNNY opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

