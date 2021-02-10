Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.49 and last traded at $155.58. 4,126,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,887,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.