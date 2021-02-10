LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.
NYSE LCII traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $151.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.
About LCI Industries
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.
