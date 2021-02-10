LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

NYSE LCII traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $151.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

