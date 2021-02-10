Lavonda Renfro Sells 1,879 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $52,950.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,843.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,933,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 256,745 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Veritex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 194,231 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

