Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.