Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

