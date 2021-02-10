Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $528.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

