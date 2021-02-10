Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 54.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 54.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

