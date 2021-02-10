L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.17 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

