Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €63.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.50 ($79.41).

KRN stock opened at €72.75 ($85.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.42. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €73.10 ($86.00).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

