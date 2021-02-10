Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.77

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 26942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $68,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock worth $1,327,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 547,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.