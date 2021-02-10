KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

