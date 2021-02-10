Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

