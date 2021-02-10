Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,790.02

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $18,790.02 and approximately $626.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.