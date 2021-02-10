KLA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for KLA in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $15.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $298.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

