Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

F stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.