Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a C$14.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on K. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.27. 2,101,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,533. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.65.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

