Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $354-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.88 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-3.00 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,487,611. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.