KeyCorp Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $111.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

BRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 58.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

