Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $436,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,822.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,662.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

