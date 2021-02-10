Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €20.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

DRI opened at €21.39 ($25.16) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.