Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
KMPR opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.
In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
