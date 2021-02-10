Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

KMPR opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

