Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.50. Kemper posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 413,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

