Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $140,240.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.