Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $25,933.86 and approximately $20.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.