KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

KALV opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

