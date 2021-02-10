Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $65.49. 6,117,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,528,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Several analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

