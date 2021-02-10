JulSwap Price Up 599.8% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 599.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $33.93 million and $8.57 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00290185 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00113142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00072947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00093312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00202156 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

